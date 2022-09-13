Reader view: Supporting Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for county council

I am writing this in support of Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby who is seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left after the resignation of Democratic Councilwoman Stephanie Wright.

I have had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Altamirano-Crosby through her volunteering with the group of more than 1,600 women of color that I founded and form part of known as “Mujeres con Actitud Latina.” This group’s mission is to be a safe, supportive space for the growth of Latina women from Snohomish County. As a woman of color, I would be delighted to have Dr. Altamirano Crosby represent me at a county level and all women who form part of this group agree wholeheartedly for her to be appointed to the county council seat.

This past year alone Mujeres con Actitud Latina in organization with Dr. Altamirano-Crosby and in collaboration with the department of health were able to administer 15,000 tests to not only communities of color but residents across all backgrounds, race, and gender in Snohomish County.

Furthermore, we have created COVID vaccine outreach with the aid of Julieta, to make an effort and ensure that vaccines and COVID testing sites were available and easily accessible through multiple modes that were able to accommodate different work schedules for immigrant communities and underserved communities. It is because of this reason, that we started the video campaign called: “Get vaccinated for your mother” which directly translates in Spanish to “Vacunate por tu madre” #ladyvacuna and why. This campaign was very well received in our community because we touched on a very sensitive and significant topic in the lives of the Latinos, that being that they should be vaccinated for their mother. This should rationalize their decision to be vaccinated for their elders, using our culture to express the need for vaccines therefore, helping in the aid to fight cultural competency.

The members of our group have come to know and appreciate Julieta’s passion and commitment to aiding the communities who are the most vulnerable and always lending a helping hand. Whatever the program or activity, Dr. Altamirano-Crosby is there serving as an example of an involved, caring resident of both Snohomish County and the city of Lynnwood. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s interests are broad and serve as a great complement to those of the entire community.

Councilwoman Altamirano-Crosby has recently been elected as the Chair of the Board of Health for the Snohomish Health District. Not to mention that see has been helping the most vulnerable among residents in the county by volunteering with the Lynnwood Food Bank, the Refugee and Immigrant Service Northwest, and assisting with statewide COVID efforts. She is a member of the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, a stakeholder member of Re-opening of Washington Schools for 2020-2021 school year, and a board member on the following organizations: Lynnwood Food Bank, Community Leadership Board of the National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants and Migrants (NRC-RIM), and the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

Julieta’s dedication is evident in how she approaches, researches and deliberates the myriad issues brought before city council, and I have no doubt that this will serve her well if she is appointed to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat. She is passionate about youth, housing, veterans, education, culture, and heritage. Her perspective embraces diversity and his focus and decisions strive to always reflect what is in the best interests of the people that she serves.

Although we are aware that there are several other candidates who each bring talents and experiences to the table, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — a qualified woman of color — is without a doubt the best choice to be appointed to this seat and serve District 3 of Snohomish County. Our county deserves to be served by a person who is representative of all its diverse populational makeup and someone who has hands on experience in battling against the issues that are prevalent in our society today.

The members of my group and I can say, without reservation, that Julieta Altamirano-Crosby is a great candidate. Julieta knows that serving often means sacrificing your time to aid those around you and that’s a choice Altamirano-Crosby makes time and time again. Julieta is an excellent example of “service before self,” and we are proud to call her our friend and colleague.

When it comes to experience, commitment and knowledge, Councilwoman Julieta Altamirano-Crosby is a proven community leader. We are urging the Democrat Precinct Committee Officers to support the nomination of Lynnwood Councilwoman Dr. Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for appointment to the Snohomish County Council for District 3.

— By Karina Gasperin

Karina Gasperin is the co-founder/program manager of Yasaura Carvajal.