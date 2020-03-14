Reader view: What will the coronavirus outbreak teach us?

‪I know a lot of people in our society are panicking right now, but I am surprised by my parents’ ‬and my grandmother’s completely calm response to the #coronavirus outbreak. My parents are in their 70s with underlying health conditions that qualify them as “at risk” for complications from an infection. My grandmother is in her 90s.

My parents are only adopting the heightened precautions that we (the younger generation) are forcing them to. When my mother tries to go to Costco to buy milk, one of us young’uns volunteers instead, not wanting her to expose herself to potentially infectious crowds of doomsday hoarders. Hand sanitizer is the new currency of our family, much to my mother’s amusement.

My grandmother and other relatives are similarly unworried and going about their daily lives with little fear or stress. I’ve been somewhat puzzled that, as a healthy millennial, I’m at a much lower risk from the virus than they are, yet I’m much more concerned and distressed about its impact.

And then it struck me that, as a 30-something American woman, I have never faced an acknowledged existential threat like the coronavirus before in my life.￼ I have never had to grapple with the idea that mine or a loved one’s life could be cut short by a viral epidemic.

This is new and sobering territory for me. However, I come from a family of immigrants. Both of my parents were born in a Third World country in the ‘40s. My grandmother survived WWII and the tuberculosis outbreak that swept through the Fiji Islands during the war.￼ Many in her family did not, and she saw their deaths firsthand, though she was only a child at the time.

The older generations of my family grew up in a world where they knew that not everyone would get the chance to live a full life because of disease, strife and disaster. In the incredibly safe and privileged world I have grown up in, nothing I have experienced could even begin to compare.￼

For all of our state of the art knowledge and modern technology, perhaps our elders know something that we never had to learn. Until now.￼

I’m curious to see what the coronavirus outbreak will teach our society. Will we become more mercenary, or more compassionate￼? ￼ Will the coronavirus teach my generation fear and timidity, or￼ give us grace and equanimity when faced with the prospect of our own mortality?

Good luck, friends, I hope to see you all on the other side.

–– By Jenna Nand

Jenna Nand is a business attorney who practices in Lynnwood;