Readers invited to submit questions for virtual Lynnwood City Council, mayoral candidate debates

To help voters learn more about general election candidates running for Lynnwood City Council and mayor this fall, the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Lynnwood Today will host a series of virtual debates in early October that will be available for viewing via YouTube.

Debate questions will be developed by Lynnwood Chamber President and CEO Linda Jones and Lynnwood Today publisher Teresa Wippel. Lynnwood Today readers are also invited to submit their top three questions for the candidates here.

In the Lynnwood mayor’s race, City Councilmembers Christine Frizzell and Jim Smith are vying for the job. For Council Position 1, former Councilmember Shirley Sutton is facing Lynnwood small business owner Nick Coehlo. In the Position 2 race, appointed incumbent Patrick Decker is running against challenger Naz Lashgari. And for Position 3, former Councilmember Lisa Utter is taking on Josh Binda.

“These debates are being conducted remotely due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wippel said. “Similar to candidate forums being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County, the debates are being scheduled at the candidates’ convenience and will be recorded. The debates will then be available for viewing via YouTube in early October, so voters have plenty of time to review candidates’ answers and make an informed decision prior to the time ballots arrive in their mailboxes in mid-October.”

General election ballots are due Tuesday, Nov. 2.

These debates are being supported by the following Election 2021 event sponsors: Edmonds College, James Russell, PLLC certified public accountants and business advisors, and Office Tech. If you want to add your organization’s name to the sponsorship list, email Kathy Hashbarger for details.