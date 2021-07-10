‘Ready for this next step’: Christine Eck launches campaign for Lynnwood City Council

Aiming to guide Lynnwood through this “pivotal time,” Christine Eck recently launched her campaign for Lynnwood City Council, pledging to address the city’s housing needs, support local businesses and grow public transit responsibly.

Eck is one of three candidates running for Lynnwood Council Position 1 and will face Nick Coelho and Shirley Sutton in the Aug. 3 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. The current councilmember in Position 1, Christine Frizzell, is running for Lynnwood mayor.

“I’ve seen the issues that we’re dealing with now, I see what’s in front of us and it feels just very important to jump in with my skills and experience,” she said.

Eck has lived in Lynnwood for 25 years and works as an operations manager for Volunteers of America. In December 2019, she joined the city’s planning commission and is currently serving as the commission chair. Her recent work on the commission included providing the council feedback on the recently adopted Housing Action Plan. If elected, Eck said she would use her experience to support the city as it continues to grow.

On June 25, Eck was joined by 30 supporters who helped launch her campaign with a virtual event. The event was co-hosted by state Reps. Strom Peterson and Lauren Davis, and Snohomish County Councilmember Megan Dunn. State Rep. Emily Wicks also attended the event.

“I’m supporting Chis Eck for Lynnwood City Council because as a county councilmember, I know how important it is to have strong advocates for housing and the environment implementing regional priorities at a city level,” Dunn said. “I’m impressed with her background and leadership in nonprofit work and I know she’s ready for this next step.”

During her kickoff event, Eck highlighted several key priorities she said she would address if elected, starting with bringing more affordable housing to Lynnwood for low- and middle-income households. According to Eck, Lynnwood’s need for more diverse housing types has become a crisis and the city should work with a sense of urgency.

Eck also said she would prioritize supporting local businesses, if elected. As policymakers, Eck said the council should be careful to not create policies that become barriers for some business owners.

“We need to prioritize supporting (local businesses),” she said.

As the city prepares for several new transportation-centric projects like Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail, Eck said the city should regularly engage the community and include them in the conversation.

“We need to really reach out and build trust so that they feel comfortable communicating what they want to see as the shape of our city as we’re getting light rail and as we’re growing so quickly,” she said.

Eck also said the city should promote, honor and celebrate the city’s diverse populations and reach out to all residents and not just “the loudest voices.”

As the city grows, Eck said the city should be environmentally conscious, especially with big projects like light rail. She recommended that the city should look to include more green spaces, walkable streets and community gardens.

“I feel like there’s a real vision of where our community can head while we’re growing rapidly, and we just need to be intentional about getting there.”

When addressing safety in the city, Eck said it’s important not to lump all homeless people together and recognize that there are many reasons people experience homelessness. One solution, Eck said, is investing in more support services to get to the root cause of homelessness.

“We need counselors on the front line,” she said.

–By Cody Sexton