Real estate showcase: Camaloch Golf Course community on Camano Island

Home and Real Estate page sponsor Ann Hoppe has a fresh new listing she’s proud to show off. Look the listing over — it might have you at “unlimited golf.”

Welcome to Camaloch Golf Course, a gated community on Camano Island. This custom construction home built by local builder Reliable Transformations Inc, was completed in 2019. The open concept design allows natural light to flood the main living space. This 1,918 square foot beauty offers a large master bedroom with 5 piece bath, 2 full bedrooms, 1 guest room and a bonus room. Large deck in backyard for summer BBQ’s! The annual Homeowner’s Association dues of $1200 included UNLIMITED golf, household water, summer fun in two swimming pools and fishing for trout in the lake! MLS#1435855 List Price $519,500

Give her a call to schedule a tour.

425-599-5601