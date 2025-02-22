Rebecca Thornton set to take oath of office at Feb. 24 city council meeting

Rebecca Thornton, the newest member of the Lynnwood City Council, is set to take an oath of office and officially join the council at the Feb. 24 council meeting.

Out of 19 total candidates, Thornton was appointed to the vacant Position 5 seat during a special business meeting on Thursday.

More information on Thornton and how councilmembers voted to select a candidate can be found in Lynnwood Today’s coverage of the Feb. 20 city council meeting.

The council is also set to review and discuss a six-week report from a lobbyist from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Relations – the firm the city contracts with to lobby for Lynnwood in Olympia.

On Feb. 19-20, some councilmembers attended the Association of Washington Cities City Action Days conference in Lacey. Those who participated in the conference are scheduled to provide an overview of the event during Monday’s meeting.

The full meeting agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at Lynnwood City Hall. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and on Zoom.

