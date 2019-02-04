Rec Center classes, council meeting canceled as snow blankets Lynnwood

City of Lynnwood residents woke up Monday to snow and ice covering much of the city.

In addition to Edmonds School District and Edmonds Community College closures, city staff said the Lynnwood Municipal Court and Lynnwood Senior Center are closed due to the weather. The Recreation Center also canceled all morning and evening classes for the day. The Rec Center’s weight room, lap pool and rec pool were scheduled to be open until 3 p.m.

City Hall was also scheduled to remain open — with limited services — until 3 p.m. Though some city services might not be accessible due to the weather, Public Relations Officer Julie Moore said that essential employees — including those in police and public works — were working Monday

The city council canceled its Feb. 4 work session meeting.

Lynnwood public works crews have been out since midnight plowing, sanding and clearing the roads to help commuters travel safely. However, the city is encouraging people to “stay home if at all possible.”

Before heading out, commuters should check travel routes for options. Bus riders should note that there are delays in route schedules. For those traveling through unincorporated Snohomish County, visit the Public Works Snow and Ice webpage for more information on road closures and plowing routes.

The prioritization of snow plows is based on the volume of public traffic, transit and school bus routes, terrain and knowledge of problem areas. The prioritization does not change by the number of public calls — even multiple calls — for services.

When navigating through the snow and icy weather, it is also important to:

Know who to call: Life threatening emergencies: 911 Non-life threatening emergencies: 425-407-3999

Give snow plowers and deicers plenty of space while they are working by allowing a minimum of 200 feet.

If a driver must pass a snow plower or deicer, remember to do so cautiously. Be aware of displaced ice or sand spray.

Vehicles parked along major arterials and emergency routes MUST be moved off of the streets. It is recommended to move them when the forecast calls for snow.

Keep drainage inlets near your home clear of leaves and debris during the winter months to reduce flooding.

Try to keep garbage bins and other obstacles out of the street when the roads are icy or covered in snow.

Obey closed-road signs.

The Department of Emergency Management and Snohomish County encourage residents to follow them on Twitter for the most up-to-date information. For more up-to-date information on closures, cancellations and road clearing, follow the City of Lynnwood on Twitter.

— By Cody Sexton