Recall petition for Councilmember Josh Binda moves ahead

The Committee to Recall Joshua Binda said in a Tuesday press release that it would soon begin petition signature gathering to recall the first-term Lynnwood councilmember after the Snohomish County Superior Court determined that the recall charges were sufficient.

According to the press release, the Snohomish County Superior Court ruled that the petition — which says Binda committed misfeasance and malfeasance and violated his oath of office — satisfied the criteria for a recall petition. The court also said the ballot synopsis created by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was adequate, the press release said.

“It is incumbent upon Lynnwood residents to recall City Councilmember Joshua Binda from the Lynnwood City Council and restore integrity to our city,” said Diodato Boucsieguez, who is chairing the recall committee. “We are moving full steam ahead and are ready to gather petition signatures. This committee is fully confident that we will surpass the number of signatures required to place the recall vote on the ballot.”

Lynnwood Today asked Councilmember Binda for a comment on the petition but so far has not received a response.

The Lynnwood City Council at its May 8 meeting approved a settlement with Binda regarding an ethics complaint submitted in January that accused him of using city resources inappropriately. In December 2022, Binda filmed a promotional video in council chambers and conducted personal business using his city email address, both of which were connected to his paid speaking tour of Washington schools.

In January 2023, the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission found Binda violated multiple RCW codes and fined him $500. The commission determined that Binda violated RCW codes 42.17A.235, .240 and .445 by using roughly $3,000 of his campaign funds for personal use as well as failing to timely and accurately report those expenditures on C-4 reports.