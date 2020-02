Come meet the artists behind the Contemporary Northwest Landscapes on display at the Lynnwood Convention Center from now through June 2020. The Convention Center will hold a public Artists’ Reception on Wednesday, Feb. 19, free for the public to attend. You will have an opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy complimentary house-made appetizers and a no-host bar. Learn more here

Lynnwood Convention Center

3711 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m.