Recommended Reads: ‘Her Own War’ a gripping story set during rise of Napoleon

Her Own War, by Debra Borchert

Vive la revolution! Get ready to travel through historical fiction to join the French people living during the epic rise of Napoleon, and read the gripping story about the woman who dared to wage Her Own War against the infamous General.

Those who defied Napoleon were crushed under his iron hand. That is a risk Genevieve is willing to stand and face. She is pushed into a corner, though, and faces the possibility of nearly unbearable consequences, but Genevieve risks even more than her own life. At stake are the lives of her innocent children, her loving husband, and 400 loyal families working side by side with her family at the Chateau de Verzat estate. Can such a personal war — uniting neighbors in defense of love, hope and freedom — be won an enemy wielding the power of Napoleon? Courage isn’t having the strength to go on; it’s going on when you don’t have the strength.

The third book in the wonderful Chateau de Verzat series, Her Own War takes no prisoners in its riveting description of desperately dangerous times. This dazzling new book continues the series’ stunning story following headstrong and independent women and their loyal families protecting a Loire Valley chateau and vineyard. At the start of this book, a sudden and terrible storm not only threatens the backbreaking toil invested in the vineyard’s thriving crop, it’s also an ominous foreboding of more terrors to come.

Genevieve and her family are reeling from the storm’s aftermath, only to find a dear friend kidnapped in the middle of the night. Can they save her from a fate worse than death? Then Genevieve is imprisoned for dressing in men’s clothing. In prison, she fears especially for her unborn child she carries. Louis, the love of her life, is consumed with horror over the confinement of his pregnant wife. Louis successfully makes his desired, indelible sacrifice, to trade his life for Genevieve’s freedom. Napoleon’s army in the desert will exact a heavy punishment from Louis for his love. Genevieve will never give up on efforts to bring her husband home. With determination, she begins a spying campaign against the General, watching for weakness and her chance to beat him. As she strives to bring Louis home, he also fights for a way back to her. Are their efforts all for nothing?

Author Debra Borchert weaves an incredibly authentic historical fiction story that is so well researched and truly depicts the times, the stunning settings from bordello to mansion and others inbetween. The inspiring characters will captivate your heart, the downtrodden will bring you to tears, and the villainous will put you on the edge of your seat. This talented author tells a vivid story of Her Own War and a French community’s struggle with destiny.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.