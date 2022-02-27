Recommended Reads: Historical novel explores 1641 Irish Rebellion

When Starlings Fly As One, by Nancy Blanton

Merel is serving as maid to Lady Carey in Ireland, as tensions erupt between the Irish and the English in 1642. Leaders on both sides do all they can to inspire and appeal to followers in this fight. Both countries have so much to gain, and potentially everything to lose. Within the castle of Rathbarry, Merel has made a few dear friendships, and one first love. She’s sketched the beauty outside the castle walls, including the massive groups of starlings. Some say the birds represent the devil’s desire, some say they represent courage. When Rathbarry feels the effects of war, Merel will discover whether desire or courage can prevail. In a moment of truth, Merel will have to decide whether she can wait for someone to rescue her, or if she needs to act for herself and for those she cares about.

Merel is no stranger to tragic events. She lost both her beloved parents in a terrible drowning when the boat the family traveled on sank. Merel was fortunate to be saved, yet her life was changed forever. Now she lived the life of a lady’s maid. She did like the lady, until another lady stole her away to Castle Rathbarry. Surrounded by the enemy, cut off from any help, hope is hard to come by. Merel is resilient, but can she find the strength to serve her lady and carve out a life of her own choice? At risk are also her dear new friend Jayne, who also serves the English lady as she keeps quiet about her Irish roots, and her love David, who is one of the English fighting men. Merel also strikes up a friendship with Elinor, the hardworking castle cook. The castle is led by Sir Arthur Freke, but is he up to the challenge?

Closest to Merel’s heart is Tynan, who cares for the animals in the castle stable. Their love for each other is intense, but during these tumultuous times they are torn apart by duty, by orders and by the enemy. They have so much in common, yet there are also incidents that divide them.

When Starlings Fly As One author Author Nancy Blanton was born in Miami, Florida, earned degrees in journalism and mass communication, and continues to live in Florida with her husband and two cats. Her love of Ireland and focus on its history stems from her family heritage and her own unforgettable experiences on the Emerald Isle.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.