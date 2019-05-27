Recommended Reads: Historical romance novel features breathtaking and vivid writing

Seven Nights With A Scot — All The King’s Men Series — by Gerri Russell

Award-winning and bestselling author Gerri Russell sends you roamin’ in the gloamin’ on an exhilarating Seven Nights With A Scot, in this historical romance novel. These are the days of the North Berham witch trials in Scotland, with atrocities inflicted on anyone accused of sorcery. The lovely Vivian Sinclair, who is quietly practicing her gifts of healing and precognition, is surrounded by grave threats despite the protection of her guardian King James. So, His Majesty betroths her to one of his most powerful warriors, thinking she will be safe with him. His home is a dangerous seven night’s journey away, and his handsome brother Quinn Douglas is charged with getting Vivian there — a mission that he accepts with all his heart.

Villainous Rupert pledges with a vengeance to personally find and purge Scotland of all witches, in the most grisly manner. He decides in particular to launch a terrifying crusade against Vivian, and he is in hot pursuit of both Vivian and Quinn, and the few friends who have joined to help them. Rupert is described in the novel in an ominous way. “’Twas the drawback of hunting his prey. He always caught what he sought.”

Sharing close quarters and a passionate attraction, Vivian and Quinn are on the run from Rupert but also from their own heartfelt feelings for each other. It’s a different kind of torment, for Vivian daring to love for the very first time, alongside Quinn who is falling deeply in love but struggles to stop himself from betraying his brother.

Writing adventurous and emotionally intense novels set in the 12th to 17th century Scotland, as well as flirty contemporary novels set in the Pacific Northwest, author Gerri Russell is a two-time recipient of the Romance Writers of America’s Golden Heart award. Her writing is breathtaking and vivid, with thought-provoking characters and engaging dialogue. Historical insights are deftly planted throughout, the action is ongoing, and the sizzling romance is palpable. Nothing is guaranteed in this story — not liberty, not love, not life. Will Vivian be caught and accused of witchery? What will be her fate? Will Quinn find any solace? Will love prevail after Seven Nights With A Scot?

Gerri Russell has worked as a broadcast journalist, newspaper reporter, magazine columnist, technical writer and editor, which all finally led her to romance author of 13 novels and one novella. Hear more from the author herself on YouTube podcast episode with co-hosts Wendy Kendall and Carl Lee – A Novel Talk with Gerri Russell.

— By Wendy Kendall