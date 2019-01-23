Recommended Reads: ‘Islands’ a hot mystery set in Caribbean

Islands, b y Sara Stamey

“Just a touch of turbulence, folks. Buckle up.” Maybe archeologist Susan Dunne should have heard the pilot’s voice over the speaker as a larger warning, about what lay ahead of her on the Islands of the Caribbean. Curl up with a hot mystery that’s set in a sunny, tourist mecca. Join this Pacific Northwest scientist as she digs deep into the culture, the history and the motives of current residents, within this garden paradise.

No stranger to investigating mysteries, Susan Dunne specializes in discovering and researching clues to discovering ancient petroglyphs and their associated history. These are boulders and rocks with primitive carvings. An intriguing dimension that enhances their allure is that many of the carved designs that are found worldwide are surprisingly similar. Susan is working on a theory and wants to consult with an anthropologist who was last reported to be hiding out in the Caribbean. She is on the hunt to find him and her search turns up some unexpected and ominous results.

But Susan also holds a secret of her own, the last letter from her dear brother. He recently drowned while living on this island as he was diving for treasure at a sunken ship that’s guarded by legendary voodoo, Jumbies, and a bloodthirsty cult. Susan wants to solve the mystery surrounding his death. She unlocks some most disturbing secrets and will need to face fears of her own in order to try to stop evil from overtaking her.

The history, legends and culture of the Caribbean are integrated delightfully within this suspenseful story. The characters and their passionate motivations are artfully revealed throughout the course of the plot. Descriptions of the luscious setting, both above and below waters, during adventurous scuba dive explorations, are to be savored.

The author, Sara Stamey, wrote an early draft of Islands when she was living in the Caribbean, working as a scuba instructor and guide. She originally wrote the book as a stand-alone novel. At the end she felt that the characters had more to tell, so she started a sequel set in Belize and Guatemala, where she has also spent time. Sara’s journeys include treasure hunting, backpacking worldwide, operating a nuclear reactor at Hanford, and owning a farm in Southern Chile. Returning to her home town in the Pacific Northwest, she taught creative writing at Western Washington University for several years.

This author has several other exciting books as well, including her most recent The Ariadne Connection, which is a science fiction thriller.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is a writer, project manager and volunteer at the Edmonds Library. She’s enjoyed living in Edmonds for over 20 years. Follow her via her blog here or on Twitter @wendywrites1.