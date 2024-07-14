Recommended Reads: Killer leaves tragic trail in ‘Deadly Yours’

Deadly Yours, by Cyndi Stuart

She chose to run, but she couldn’t hide. It took years, but now the past has caught up with Samantha. Cloaked in anonymity and armed with deadly intent, a serial killer intends to strike again with a fatal force. Samantha is about to discover that despite relocating and changing her identity, this killer is closing in again on people she cares about. The mysterious murderer leaves a tragic trail, and alerts Samantha to each dire deed with a personal letter delivered and signed Deadly Yours.

Years ago, this villain struck again and again with a cunning link to the college course Samantha taught. The murders are staged like classic murder mystery stories, the ones taught in Samantha’s class. These eerie challenges remained unsolved, and Samantha fled in the hopes of starting a new life, but the past is not so easily forgotten. And then she receives a familiar envelope, sealed with an ominous initial in wax, Deadly Yours. She can try to flee again, or she can stand in defense of her friends and her new life. It soon becomes apparent Samantha must solve the mystery, and fast, because this time the killer has a classic murder scene planned to hit very close to home.

When the police question Samantha, she begins analyzing fascinating clues. Carefully she puts together pieces of a puzzle. Colin is one of the cops assigned to the case. He is an interesting transplant from Britain, and a classic mystery reader. Their teamwork following the clues is incredibly engaging. The reader is drawn right along with them into solving the mystery. Only time will tell if the pieces fall into place before the next body falls. In the meantime, some romantic sparks seem to ignite between Colin and Samantha.

Author Cyndi Stuart has woven a tantalizing mystery that will engage you in a fun read as you try to discover which suspect is guilty. What a unique idea staging murders after classic book scenes you’ll recognize. The clues are intriguing. The small Oregon coastal town setting is delightful, and a great spot for these characters. Some of them will make you laugh, some warm your heart, and they all make you think about the mysteries of human nature.

The author creates such realistic characters and shows emotions that tug at your empathy. Samantha is a gutsy protagonist. After what she’s been through, you’ll be cheering her on to resolve this terror. The police team assigned are each called to duty from unique personal lives, and their approaches to solving the case reflect their differences and complement each other so well.

Beware the killer’s very real twists to this plot, as they’re used to make this a signature work, Deadly Yours.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.