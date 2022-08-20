Recommended reads: Mystery set in North Carolina mountains will keep you guessing

Mountain Blaze, by Debby Grahl

Diana Thompson is engaged, but not happily. Doubts about the imminent big day lead Diana to accept a Thanksgiving invitation from her friend Jenn, who promised a relaxing time away from the city and her fiance. They travel into the mountains of North Carolina to join Jenn’s family at their remote ranch. It’s a fateful vacation, where Diana meets rodeo star Dillon McCoy and discovers he is the love of her life. Danger stalks Dillon now though, and that puts Diana’s life at risk too.

This is a steamy romance between Diana and Dillon, sizzling on the page. Their mutual attraction is strong and the surrounding danger draws them close, and they hang on tight to each other. Dillon has quit the rodeo to return home to the ranch and run it for his grandparents. A mysterious, anonymous person seems determined to buy the ranch away from him. Dillon is not at all interested in selling, but persistent offers continue, and grow bolder. Tensions grow from Dillon’s neighbors. Similar to Diana, Dillon is entangled in a relationship that is not ending smoothly. Then, there are shots, and an attempted murder.

Tensions heat up from Diana’s side of their relationship too. Her suspicious fiance is not happy, and he decides he’ll take out his feelings violently. Even nature turns treacherous, as the beauty of the North Carolina mountains shows its hazards. Diana and Dillon will have to solve the mystery of who is threatening them, and put a stop to it, if they want to have any chance for a happily-ever-after together.

This book is a fun, romantic read. The contrasting lifestyles of Diana and Dillon adds to the interest in the developing relationship, and whether it is true love. The supporting characters of friend Jenn and her family bring humor and reveal more about the main characters’ personalities. The array of suspects are all worthy opponents, with diverse motives. They will keep you guessing, as Diana and Dillon uncover clues and discuss theories about who may be after one, or now both of them.

Award-winning author Debby Grahl writes contemporary romance with elements of suspense — and sometimes ghosts or witches. She lives on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, with her husband David.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.