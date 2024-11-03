Recommended Reads: ‘Overture to Murder’ will have you on edge of your (opera) seat

Overture to Murder by Erica Miner

Setting the tone from the start, a quote from Norman Lebrecht: “There are few events more stunning than a death at the opera.”

In the third book of this engaging mystery series, Julia Kogan is headed to perform at the San Francisco Opera House. She faces unexpected new challenges in this City by the Bay, when she’s suddenly expected to replace the ailing concertmaster. Ben is struggling to recover from a hit-and-run accident resulting in serious injuries. Some people hesitate to call it an accident. In retrospect, Ben’s misfortune may have been an Overture to Murder, because tragedy strikes again and this time it’s fatal.

Julia Kogan is a woman of many skills and talents. Readers who follow the series have previously enjoyed suspenseful travels with Julia to the Metropolitan Opera, and to the Santa Fe Opera. Julia has been put to the test before to solve those murder mysteries. Julia is certain that once again she can discover the clues that will lead to solving this murder and catching a killer. The San Francisco challenge will be an uphill battle, but Julia is determined to investigate. She will put her own life at risk. She never guessed those she loves will be threatened.

Award-winning author Erica Miner — an Edmonds resident — creates the most compelling and intriguing characters, with such depth and personality. The characters connected with the opera are fascinating, as Miner shows their reactions and actions both on stage and off. Motives, intentions and clues are skillfully woven through the plot and keep the reader guessing from cover to cover. In this series’ third book, Julia is traveling with her husband and adorable 5-year-old daughter. We’re treated to dear glimpses into their family life, and you’ll be on the edge of your seat as danger grows.

The Ring is the opera on stage at the San Francisco Opera House, and it is front and center within the action of the mystery. The setting is integral to the murder, and the author excels in bringing vividly to life the backstage as well as the main stage. The reader travels throughout this elegant opera house, and eagerly discovers so much about producing and staging an opera. It’s fascinating. All that is observed and learned spurs the imagination and is helpful for a reader’s investigation. The action and suspense in this great mystery keep these agile characters on their toes.

After a successful career as a violinist with New York’s Metropolitan Opera, award-winning writer, lecturer, arts journalist and screenwriter Erica Miner transitioned into writing full time. In her Julia Kogan Opera Mystery series, she draws on her experience with her two great loves — music and writing — to create fanciful plot fabrications that guide readers through a dramatized version of the opera world by revealing the dark side of that fascinating milieu.

Listen carefully now to your imagination. The strings are just warming up, enticing you to settle back and enjoy an Overture To Murder.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.