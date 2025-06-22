Recommended Reads: ‘Secrets, Shame, and a Shoebox’ showcases power of kindness

Secrets, Shame, and a Shoebox, by L. B. Griffin

If you enjoy historical fiction with heart, courage, and a touch of intrigue, Secrets, Shame, and a Shoebox by L. B. Griffin is a read for you.

Set in 1950s London, the story follows Harriet, a quietly resilient woman trying to rebuild her life after escaping a traumatic past. Griffin peels back the layers of Harriet’s world with tenderness and strength, revealing buried secrets and personal truths that refuse to stay hidden. The novel balances suspense with emotional depth, portraying domestic abuse and its long-reaching consequences while championing themes of empowerment and justice.

Harriet Laws is devastated by the sudden death of her beloved grandmother, Molly—her only family. Just as Molly was about to reveal a secret about Harriet’s father, she collapses and dies. Harriet’s grief is compounded when she loses her job after taking time off for the funeral. Alone and penniless, she contemplates ending her life, but fate intervenes in the form of Tom Fletcher, a kind-hearted baker who offers her support and helps her find new employment.

As Harriet begins to rebuild her life, she and Tom grow close. Then another man named CJ Rutherford enters the picture too.

Throughout the novel, the mysterious shoebox and the secrets it contains linger in the background, hinting at revelations about Harriet’s past and identity. It’s a story of survival, quiet strength, and the power of kindness in the face of adversity.

What stands out is Griffin’s careful craftsmanship—she creates a rich historical atmosphere without ever losing focus on the characters’ emotional journeys. Harriet’s strength, paired with moments of vulnerability, makes her story deeply compelling.

Discover Secrets, Shame, and a Shoebox, a quietly powerful novel that sneaks up on you with unexpected emotional weight and a satisfying sense of triumph. Perfect for readers who love character-driven narratives with a touch of mystery and a fierce heart at the center.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.