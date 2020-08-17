Recommended Reads: Thriller will keep you guessing from beginning to end

This Is How I Lied, by Heather Gudenkauf

Maggie Kennedy-O’Keefe is ready to take a break from her unmarked police patrol duties. She’s eight months pregnant, but not interested in going on full leave quite yet. She’s assigned a cold case to take a new look at with today’s investigative tools, to find the person in their town who brutally killed a teenage girl. Maggie is familiar with the case. Her father had been the police chief until he retired, and he’d spent many years dedicated to working on this mystery. But that’s not all. Maggie is familiar with the murder because Eve Knox, the murdered girl, was her best friend. Fifteen-year-old Maggie had been the one to find her body.

This mysterious thriller will keep you guessing from beginning to the very end. Intriguing suspects are revealed and each of their intertwining stories include twists none of them knew about each other. Passions, ambitions and regrets surface in everyone as Maggie moves forward through clues and evidence. In a new light, motives and secrets surface and there are discoveries. Is it true that people don’t change, or does time change everything? Who is it that got away with murder? And what everyone reveals when they confess that This Is How I Lied will lead to the most difficult decision of Maggie’s life.

Maggie does not want to return to this agonizing time of her life, and yet she is somehow drawn to find this killer and close this case for her friend, in her memory. But it’s the memories that now torture Maggie. She is determined to follow through and put all this to final rest, regardless of how close danger falls to her own family, and to herself.

Author Heather Gudenkauf has a true talent at suspenseful writing. The story weaves back and forth between Maggie’s active investigation days, and the teenagers’ lives. The reader is fully engaged in the evidence, the intense characters, and the terrifying choice Maggie is forced to face.

Heather Gudenkauf is an Edgar Award nominated, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author. After graduating from the University of Iowa with a degree in elementary education, she spent her time working with students of all ages — and she continues to work in education as a Title I reading coordinator. She lives in Iowa with her family and a very spoiled German shorthaired pointer named Lolo. She enjoys spending free time with her family, reading, and hiking.

Find out more from Heather Gudenkauf when she appears on The Investigators Book Group in a live chat at 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Join The Investigators Book Group on Facebook and ask the author your own questions, or you can view the recorded event afterward.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mystery ‘Kat Out of the Bag’ is available as of April 13, 2020. She is also a volunteer at the Friends of the Edmonds Library