Record-breaking heat expected this week

Very warm temperatures are coming to the Puget Sound region by mid-week. Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day — in the mid- to high 80s — according to a report from AccuWeather.

Places like Olympia and further south are predicted to see 90 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologist Kirby Cook told our online news partner The Seattle Times. Farther inland, Centralia and Chehalis could see highs of 93, Cook said.

Temperatures will climb to their highest levels yet this year along the West Coast, from California to Washington this week, putting a number of record highs in jeopardy, AccuWeather said.

The upcoming heat wave follows a spell of cool, unsettled weather with high-elevation snow in the Northwest to end this past week.