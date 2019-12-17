Recount confirms Nov. 5 win for Greg Urban in District 2 Regional Fire Authority board race

It’s official. After a recount of votes cast in the Nov. 5 general election, candidate Greg Urban has won a position on the South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Board of Commissioners.

Urban, who ran against Nicholas Gullickson for the District 2 board seat, was the winner by 34 votes following a recount conducted by the Snohomish County Elections office last week. The South County RFA, formed after the City of Lynnwood merged its fire operations with the former Fire District 1, covers fire and EMS services for Lynnwood and unincorporated areas. It also contracts to provide those services to the cities of Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.

Voters in Lynnwood and unincorporated areas served by the RFA (see map above) voted for commissioner positions, but those living in Brier, Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace — which contract with the RFA — did not.

Urban, who serves as president and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, said he ran for the fire commissioner post “to offer my knowledge and experiences in helping to set direction and serve as oversight on these important emergency service for our region. I am proud to serve as a fire commissioner who will help to manage the long-term strategic direction and budget oversight for the RFA,” he added.

The Regional Fire Authority has over 250 employees, a $70 million budget and serves a population of 250,000.

Here are the final certified votes for all South County RFA Commissioners:

South County RFA Commissioner District 1

Chris Teofilak 18,979

Ted Hikel 13,323

South County RFA Commissioner District 2

Greg Urban 15,796

Nicholas Gullickson 15,762

South County RFA Commissioner District 3

Mark Laurence 19,137

Andrew C. Engelhard 12,013

South County RFA Commissioner District 4

Bret Chiafalo 14,234

David F. Chan 17,686

South County RFA Commissioner District 5

Brandy Donaghy 9,445

Jim Kenny 22,662