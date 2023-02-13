Recycle your metals Feb. 25 and support MTHS music program

Recycle your metals while supporting the Mountlake Terrace High School music program on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High School parking lot.

The event is sponsored by the MTHS Music Boosters.

Appliances, yard equipment, computer parts, non-ferrous metals, car parts and metal furniture will be accepted. View the complete list of what is and isn’t accepted here.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.