Regional leaders to discuss transportation accessibility March 29

As Puget Sound continues to grow and evolve, how to get around is quickly becoming a more frequent topic of conversation. Seattle CityClub, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on community collaboration, will be hosting a free “Transportation Accessibility in the Puget Sound Region” program starting Wednesday, March 29.

Civic Boot Camps, as Seattle CityClub calls them, offer in-depth perspectives from local leaders on critical local issues and inspire people to take action in their communities. During this program, speakers will discuss their plans to advocate for accessible transportation solutions. Virtual attendees will hear from local leaders of nonprofit and transportation organizations.

The program will begin virtually on March 29 from noon-2 p.m. It will contain two, hour-long discussions with seven speakers and a short Q&A on how to get involved in solutions. Participants will also receive links to volunteer resources such as websites and videos.

Speakers include:

Greg Spotts, director of Seattle Department of Transportation

Ric Ilgenfritz, CEO of Community Transit

Michelle Allison, general manager at King County Metro

Julie Timm, CEO of SoundTransit

Kirk Hovenkotter, executive director, Commute Seattle

Staci Sahoo, director, Mobility Management, Hopelink

Kelsey Mesher, deputy director, Transportation Choices Coalition

The free virtual program will be hosted over Zoom and emails will be sent out with a link to the event.

Future seminars in this series have also been announced. The second program will be held in person on April 14 and will focus on urban and suburban accessibility. Participants will meet near the Northgate light rail station. The final program, covering home-to-transit center accessibility, will conclude the series on April 21 with an accessible walking tour, though the location has not been finalized.