Register by June 25 for August Back to School Fair

June 13, 2021

The Edmonds School District is hosting its Back to School Fair Aug. 11-13, and is asking families to register by June 25 to reserve free school supplies, medical checkups, dental screenings and sports physicals

Families must be enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year to participate. Register in advance and learn more on the event website: bit.ly/ESDB2S

 

