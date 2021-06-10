Register for 2021 Lynnwood Police Youth Camp

Posted: June 9, 2021 14
Camp Counselor Sergeant Zatylny encourages campers during the High Ropes Course day of camp in 2019.

Registration is now open for this summer’s Lynnwood Police Youth Camp.

The camp runs from July 26-29 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

Police camp offers kids a chance to have some summer fun while interacting and having a positive experiences with police officers. Campers will learn safety tips, do team building challenges and leadership development. There is one day of team building at a local rope course called High Trek Adventure. Kids will also learn about police science, work with the K9 unit and participate in SWAT team activities, among others.

The camp costs $125 per camper. The application deadline is June 25. A limited number of scholarships are available upon request. Kids between the ages of 11-14 years are eligible.

For more information, contact Connie Galer, 425-670-5613 or cgaler@lynnwoodwa.gov.

