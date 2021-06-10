Register for 2021 Lynnwood Police Youth Camp

Registration is now open for this summer’s Lynnwood Police Youth Camp.

The camp runs from July 26-29 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

Police camp offers kids a chance to have some summer fun while interacting and having a positive experiences with police officers. Campers will learn safety tips, do team building challenges and leadership development. There is one day of team building at a local rope course called High Trek Adventure. Kids will also learn about police science, work with the K9 unit and participate in SWAT team activities, among others.

The camp costs $125 per camper. The application deadline is June 25. A limited number of scholarships are available upon request. Kids between the ages of 11-14 years are eligible.

For more information, contact Connie Galer, 425-670-5613 or cgaler@lynnwoodwa.gov.