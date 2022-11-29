Register now for adult volleyball open gym at Cedar Valley Community School

Registration for open gym adult volleyball at the Cedar Valley Community School on Dec. 4 is now open and spots are filling up quickly.

The gym will open to attendees 18 years and older at 10:15 a.m. for three hours of co-ed play at the BB level. The BB level consists of teams with a solid knowledge of the rules of volleyball. Skill levels will range from advanced beginner to proficient veteran.

The gym has a limited capacity of 30 people, so registrants may be put on a wait list if they do not sign up soon.

The cost for open gym is $13 per person and payments are only accepted through Venmo via @KatCayenne.

Registration is also open for the open gym on Dec. 11 at 11:15 a.m. and payments for that date can also be made via Venmo.

Cedar Valley Community School is located at 19200 56th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.