Promote your business at the 2nd Annual Creative Workspace Business Fair, set for 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at 16825 48th Ave. W., Ste. 114, Lynnwood.

Table rentals are $10 and attendance is free.

Call Tirzah Jones at 425-582-2340 to reserve a table. For more information, email

[email protected]