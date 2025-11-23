Register now for Lynnwood Chamber’s annual ugly sweater contest and meeting Dec. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

Registration is open for the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s holiday party, networking luncheon and ugly sweater contest from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The lunch is a catered event; only those who register by noon on the Friday before the lunch (Dec. 12) are guaranteed a seat.

The event coincides with the Chamber’s 2025 coat drive. Bring a child’s coat (sizes 4T to adult XL) to enter to win a Lynnwood gift basket.

The event is $38 for Lynnwood Chamber members and $48 for non-members. For more information and pricing, and to register, visit the event page