Register now for Lynnwood Par 4 Parks golf tournament July 12

Play golf, raise money for kids and have a chance to win $1 million. That’s what you’ll get when you register for the Lynnwood Par 4 Parks Golf Tournament, set for Friday, July 12 at the Lynnwood Golf Course.

Formerly known as the Par 4 Kids tournament, the event is hosted by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation. The foundation provides donations and scholarships for low-income youth, seniors and disabled adults so they can participate in parks and recreation programs.

Par 4 Parks tournament participants will have the opportunity to win cash and a new Lexus.

For player registration and to learn more about sponsor opportunities, visit lynnwoodchamber.org/golf-tournament.