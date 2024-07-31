Register now for Lynnwood Recreation Center second session of summer classes

The second session of summer classes starts soon at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Here’s a sample of what’s available:

Preschool – starts on Aug. 8

Tiny Timbre (Thursday) 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m. (Friday) 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m. (two spots left) 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Youth – starts the week of Aug. 5

Ballet I (Tuesday) 5 p.m. 5-9 years

Jazz Dance (Tuesday) 6 p.m. 5-9 years

Chess Club (Saturday) 10:15 a.m., 11:20 a.m. 5-14 years starts Aug. 3 (a few spots remaining)

Adult – Classes start the week of Aug. 5

Social Dance classes – Waltz & Rumba (Tuesday) 6:15 p.m., Social Dance (Tuesday) 7:15 p.m., West Coast Swing I (Sunday) 4 p.m., West Coast Swing II (Sunday) 5 p.m.

Introduction to Writing Practice Workshop (Wednesday) Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m.

