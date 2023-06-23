Register now for Lynnwood summer recreation programs

The City of Lynnwood reminds residents that it’s time to register for summer recreation classes, which start next week.

You can view the current edition of the Lynnwood Recreation Guide here. For complete class descriptions, prices, and listings, click here

Adult classes include:

Belly Dance – Monday 6 p.m.

Reading & Writing Level 1 & 2 – Tuesday 6:15 and 7:20 p.m.

Japanese Level 1 & 2 – Wednesday 5:45 and 6:50 p.m.

Guitar – Thursday 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do – Tuesday/Thursday 6 p.m.

Tap – Wednesday 6:30 p.m.

Ukulele Level 1 & 2 – Tuesday 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Adult Hip Hop- Wednesday 8:15 p.m.

Tai Chi – Monday 7:15 p.m.

Youth classes include:

Youth Guitar – Thursday 5 p.m.

Youth Hip-Hop – Wednesday 4:15, 5:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Youth Hip-Hop – Thursday 4:15, 5:15 and 6:15 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do – Tuesday/Thursday 5 p.m.

