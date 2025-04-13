Register now for Par 4 Parks golf tournament at Lynnwood Golf Course July 18

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation are hosting the Par 4 Parks golf tournament – Aloha Style at the Lynnwood Golf Course Friday, July 18.

The tournament will run from 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the golf course, located at 20200 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Proceeds benefit the Lynnwood Chamber and the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation. The foundation provides donations and scholarships for low-income youth, seniors and disabled adults so they can participate in parks and recreation programs.

Par 4 Parks tournament participants will have the opportunity to win cash and a new Lexus.

You can register or find more information on sponsorship packages here.