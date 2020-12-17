Registration deadline for highly capable student testing extended to Jan. 4

Parents who missed the deadline to sign their student up for highly capable testing will be able to do so until January 2021. Registration has been re-opened until 4 p.m. on Jan. 4.

The first page of the registration packet must be delivered to the district office by 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 in order for students to take the test.

Referral forms can be found here. For more information about highly capable student testing, click here.

Completed registration packets may be:

Emailed to cassb@edmonds.wednet.edu ,

, Faxed to 425-431-7089 – Attention: Highly Capable Program,

Mailed to Highly Capable Program, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, or

Dropped off in the drop box at the district office, Attention: Highly Capable Program, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Parents have been asked not to submit packets to their student’s school or teacher as they will be on winter break and it might not get to the district on time.