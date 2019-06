Looking for summer activities for the kids and adults? Registration is now open for City of Lynnwood activities, special events and summer camps for kids.

Browse the summer Recreation Guide for youth, adult and senior programs including: fitness classes, dance classes, Kamp Kookamunga, World’s Largest Swimming Lesson and Sandlot Cinemas.

You can register for programs online or in-person at the Lynnwood Recreation Center or over the phone at 425-670-5732 during regular business hours.