Registration for Lynnwood’s National Night Out 2021 open until July 26

After having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Night Out Against Crime is scheduled to return Tuesday, Aug. 3 and residents wanting to register their neighborhood for the annual celebration will be able to do so until July 26.

During National Night Out, residents turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and go out to meet their neighbors in the name of crime prevention.

In 2020, more than 16,000 communities across North America skipped the annual celebration against crime to curb the spread of the pandemic. The event is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships; send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back; heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; and generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs.

The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with community organizations and other city departments, encourages residents to organize a neighborhood event to bring neighbors together in a safe and meaningful way.

“National Night Out has always been a great way to make face-to-face connections with our community members,” said police spokesperson Joanna Small. “We were really disappointed COVID restrictions forced us to cancel last year, but we are encouraged by the number of neighborhoods that have signed up to participate again this year.”

By involving several households in each neighborhood, everyone shares in the fun of creating a real community building “block party.” It could be as simple as a dessert potluck in a garage, grilling hot dogs by the poolside of an apartment complex, or a barbecue gathering in a driveway.

“On both a national and local level it’s more important than ever for police departments to build relationships with the people we protect and serve,” Small said. “So, we are particularly excited for the 2021 National Night Out and the opportunity to reconnect.”

As the city continues to closely monitor local health guidelines, staff will make any necessary adjustments as needed. During the celebrations, the police department and its partners will aim to visit as many neighborhoods as possible to connect with residents.

To register a Lynnwood neighborhood party, use this link or call the LPD Crime Prevention Unit at 425-670-5639. Or email Crime Prevention Specialist Nic Li at nli@LynnwoodWA.gov.