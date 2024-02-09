Registration for Pacific Little League majors division closes Feb. 9

A reminder that registration for the Pacific Little League majors division will be closing on Friday, Feb. 9.
The league invites children to play who reside or attend school within the following geographical boundaries in Edmonds and Lynnwood:
- West of Highway 99 (Aurora)
- South of 148th Street Southwest
- North of Northwest 205th Street (King/Snohomish Line)
