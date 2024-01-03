Registration now open for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K, scheduled for Feb. 25 in Shoreline

The International Community Health Services (ICHS) Foundation has opened registration for the 2024 Lunar New Year 5K. This family-friendly charity race is open to all ages and will take place Sunday Feb. 25, 2024 in Shoreline.

All donations and race proceeds fund health services for uninsured or low-income ICHS patients who would otherwise not be able to afford them.

The race route runs along the Interurban Trail — a paved pedestrian-only course that skirts the ICHS Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic on Aurora Avenue North. Participants may run or walk the course. The race will be professionally chip-timed for runners, as well as safely marked for walkers and families of all abilities. The 2024 Lunar New Year 5K will also have a virtual participation option for those who want to participate by running their own 5K course of their choosing.

In addition to the race itself, the 2024 Lunar New Year 5K will feature community organizations and other engagement opportunities that will be tabling at Aurora Rents throughout the event.

Registration is $40 with an early bird discounted price of $35 ending Jan. 25. Attendees under 10 or 65 and older can participate for free. More information is available at www.ichs.com/5k.