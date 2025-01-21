Registration now open for 7th annual International Women’s Day event in Edmonds March 8

The seventh annual Edmonds International Women’s Day celebration will take place on Saturday, March 8 with the theme, “Accelerate Action Through Women’s Health.” The event, sponsored by and occurring at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, will highlight the growing need for women’s health equity and well-being in today’s fast-paced world.

This year’s event runs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting with brunch and speakers. The day continues with interactive breakout sessions and a special tribute to Edmonds International Women’s Day founder Alicia Crank. At the end of the day, there will be a happy hour for networking, a glass of wine or cider, and appetizers.

The event’s keynote speaker is Dr. Atousa Salem, Chief of Global & One Health, Washington State Department of Health. Breakout session speakers include Vanessa V. Villavicencio, Mental Health Director, Center for Human Services; Vanessa Tolson-Hara, psychologist, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; Diana Oliveros Martinez, career diplomat and co-founder Se Habla Media; Nisreen Azar, yoga instructor, co-founder True Wild Botanics and Yuki Hayashi MPH, PMP, legislative manager of long-term care policy, SEIU 775 Benefits Group.

“We’re excited to provide a platform where women can gather, learn, and discuss important issues that affect their mental and physical health,” said Robin Ullman, chief operating officer at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “This year’s theme, ‘Accelerate Action Through Women’s Health,’ emphasizes the urgent need to take action, not just for the health of women, but for the health of our entire society.”

International Women’s Day (IWD) March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. It is not country-, group- or organization-specific.

Tickets are available here. Pre-registration required and space is limited.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

For sponsorship or additional information, contact Joan Morrison, Waterfront Center stewardship director, at

joan.morrison@edmondswaterfontcenter.org.