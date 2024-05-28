Registration now open for Camp Stitch-A-Lot Needlework Camp for youth

Camp Stitch-A-Lot for youth ages 10-17 is being offered the week of July 8-12 at St. Hilda St Patrick Episcopal Church, 15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds.

The camp is put on by Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors — trained volunteers who offer beginning and intermediate sewing and needlework classes. This year’s classes are Sewing 100 for beginners and Sewing 150 for those who have previously taken Sewing 100.

In Sewing 100, students will learn hand sewing stitches and how to use their sewing machine. Projects include a needle case, a drawstring backpack and a five-patch pillow. Sewing 150 will

build on skills learned in Sewing 100. The group’s crochet class is full, but a waiting list is available.

Classes are $60. Students may only attend one class each camp and must provide their own sewing machine. More information about the classes, times and to register can be found here