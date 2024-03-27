Registration now open for FC Edmonds soccer program

Photo courtesy Pixabay.

Registration is now open for FC Edmonds, the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club that primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District.

Register online here.

Eligible birth years are 2014-2006 (11U through high school).

 

