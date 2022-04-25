Registration now open for Lynnwood police youth camp

Police camp gives youth ages 11 to 14 a chance to have some summer fun while interacting and having a positive experiences with police officers. Campers will learn safety tips, do team building challenges and leadership development. There is a one day of team building at a local rope course, High Trek Adventure. Campers will also learn about police science, work with the K9 unit and participate in SWAT team activities.

It’s the perfect opportunity for those who want to learn more about becoming a police officer, or just want to learn about law enforcement.

Camp dates: July 18-21, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day

Registration Fee: $125 per child, limited scholarships are available

Application deadline: June 25, 2022

To register, contact Connie Avalos-Galer at cgaler@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5613

Learn more about camp by visiting the website.