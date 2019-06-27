Registration now open for Lynnwood University

The City of Lynnwood is once again sponsoring Lynnwood University, an interactive, free five-week course aimed at increasing residents’ awareness about how local government works and how to better access city programs and services.

Classes begin Thursday, Sept. 12 and will be every Thursday from 6:30-9 p.m. through Oct. 10.

Demonstrations, tours, lectures, and hands-on activities are presented by city staff, councilmembers and the mayor.

Hear from Mayor Smith and the Lynnwood City Council

Learn about the Lynnwood Police Department and tour Fire Station 15

Tour the Traffic Management Center

Learn about City Center, Sound Transit, and other developments

To register, visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/LynnwoodUniversity or call 425-670-5023.