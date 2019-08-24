Registration now open for Volunteers of America Inspire Hope Breakfast Sept. 27

Registration is now open for the Volunteers of America Western Washington annual Inspire Hope Breakfast, set for Friday, Sept. 27 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

During the event, the organization will highlight some of its significant community partners, donors and volunteers, and its accomplishments for the past year.

Volunteers of America programs and services focus on meeting basic needs and promoting self sufficiency for families, children, seniors, and disabled adults.

You can register here.