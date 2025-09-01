Registration open for City of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation fall classes

It’s time to register for City of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation fall classes — and there are some new classes in the lineup.

Preschool

New – Pre Ballet (Th) 5:30-6 p.m. and 6-6:30 p.m. Sept. 11-Oct. 16 and Oct. 23-Dec 4, ages 3-5

Tiny Timbre (Th & F) starting Sept. 11 at various times/ birth -5 years

New – Mini Ninja Warrior (F) Sept. 19 – Oct. 24 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. (ages 4-5) and 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. (ages 3-4)

Youth

Chess Club starting Sept. 13 (Sa) 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., ages 5-14

2D Game Design/ Web Development starting Sept. 8 (M) 6 p.m. ages 5-11

New – Guitar for Youth starting Sept. 9 (T) 5 p.m., ages 7-11

Robotic & Coding starting Sept. 17 (W) 5:40 p.m., ages 5-7, and 6:45 p.m., ages 8-12

Hip Hop Dance starting Sept. 10 (W/Th), various times, ages 5-8 and ages 9-12

Bhangra All Ages- starting Sept. 14 (Su) 11 am ages 6+

Teens

Nightwaves (Sa) Sept. 20 7-9:30 p.m. Nightwaves is an Edmonds School District event only for middle schoolers. Student must be in 7th or 8th grade and attend a school in the Edmonds School District. School ID is required for entry.

Adult/Teens

New – Beginner Guitar for Adults starting Sept. 9 (T) 6 p.m. ages 18+

New – Beginning Printmaking starting Sept. 9 (T) 6:45 p.m. ages 12+

Social Dance classes -starting Sept. 9 Social Dance I Walt and West Coast Swing (T) 6:15 p.m,. Social Dance II Waltz and Rumba (T) 7:15 p.m., New – Line Dancing (Su) 3 p.m., West Coast Swing II (Su) 4 p.m., West Coast Swing III (Su) 5 p.m.

Tae Kwon Do – starting Sept. 9, All Ages (T/Th) 6 p.m. ages 7+

Digital Music starting Sept. 10 (W) 8:15 p.m. ages 9+

Belly Dance – starting Sept. 15 (M) 6 p.m. ages 12+

Hula – starting Sept. 22 (M) 5:30 p.m. ages 12+

Bhangra All Ages- starting Sept. 14 (Su) 11:00 a.m. ages 6+

