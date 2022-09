Registration open for Lynnwood Rec Center fall classes

Summer is almost over, and City of Lynnwood Recreation Center fall classes will begin in less than two weeks. Here is a list of some of them:

Art

Colored Pencil – Thursday 4 p.m.

Dance

Social Dance Classes

West Coast Swing I – Tuesday 6 p.m.

Social Dance I – Tuesday 7 p.m.

West Coast Swing II – Friday 6 p.m.

Social Dance II Friday 7 p.m.

Hip-Hop Dance

5-8 years Wednesday 4:15 p.m.

9-12 years Wednesday 7:15 p.m.

Adult & Teens Wednesday 8:15 p.m.

Belly Dance – Monday 6 p.m.

Language

Japanese for Beginners Level 1 -Wednesday 6 p.m.

Spanish for Beginners:

Level 1 – Monday 6 p.m.

Level 2 – Tuesday 7:35 p.m.

Level 3 – Monday 7:35 p.m.

Level 4 – Tuesday 6 p.m.

Level 5 – Thursday 7:35 p.m.

Level 6 – Thursday 6 p.m.

Music

Ukulele – Thursday 4 p.m.

Guitar:

Youth (7-11) -Thursday 5 p.m.

Adults – Thursday 6 p.m.

Level 2 (all ages) Thursday 7 p.m.

Nutrition

Ditch Diet Culture: 4-week series or a la carte- Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Click HERE to read class descriptions, prices, dates and times. For question about recreation classes, email aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov