Registration opens Dec. 6 for Light Up Lynnwood Holiday Lights Contest

Lynnwood residents are invited to participate in the first-ever Light Up Lynnwood Holiday Lights Contest. The contest is open to all Lynnwood residents, and a panel of judges will pick the top three homes with the best holiday light displays. Contest registration will be open Dec. 6-20, and judging will take place Dec. 21.

Those who register will be included in the Light Up Lynnwood Holiday Lights Map, which will be available online for people to tour the holiday lights from Dec. 18 to Jan. 2.

This map will be available as a link on the City of Lynnwood website and Facebook page, but no names will be included.