Registration open for Lynnwood Recreation Center fall classes

Fall registration has begun at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, and here are some of the classes being offered:

“New Class” Chess Club – This beginners class is for those who are new to the game, open to ages 5-12. You will learn the basics of chess, including the rules of the game, how to move the pieces and basic strategies.

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Japanese – An introduction to the Japanese language and culture designed for students with little or no experience.

Adult Level 1 & 2 available and Japanese Reading & Writing. Tuesday and Wednesday, various day and times

Hip-Hop Dance – Learn the basics of Hip Hop in this introductory class as you move and groove to old-school and current beats.

Ages 5-8, 9-12 and teen and adults. Wednesday and Thursday, various times

Reclaim Your Power over Food and Eating, and Lose Weight on Your Own Terms – In these six classes, participants will learn lifestyles skills to use daily.

Adult Thursday, Oct. 5- Nov. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Ukulele – Students will learn to read ukulele tablature and chord charts and play them in real-time.

Level 1 & 2 All ages Tuesday, various times

You can find full description, prices and dates HERE

To view all class, check out the Rec Guide

Question? Email the recreation and fitness coordinator