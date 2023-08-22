Registration open for Lynnwood Recreation Center fall classes

Fall registration has begun at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, and here are some of the classes being offered:
“New Class” Chess Club – This beginners class is for those who are new to the game, open to ages 5-12. You will learn the basics of chess, including the rules of the game, how to move the pieces and basic strategies.
Saturday, Sept. 16 – Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Japanese – An introduction to the Japanese language and culture designed for students with little or no experience.
Adult Level 1 & 2 available and Japanese Reading & Writing. Tuesday and Wednesday, various day and times
Hip-Hop Dance – Learn the basics of Hip Hop in this introductory class as you move and groove to old-school and current beats.
Ages 5-8, 9-12 and teen and adults. Wednesday and Thursday, various times
Reclaim Your Power over Food and Eating, and Lose Weight on Your Own Terms – In these six classes, participants will learn lifestyles skills to use daily.
Adult Thursday, Oct. 5- Nov. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Ukulele – Students will learn to read ukulele tablature and chord charts and play them in real-time.
Level 1 & 2 All ages Tuesday, various times
You can find full description, prices and dates HERE
To view all class, check out the Rec Guide
Question? Email the recreation and fitness coordinator
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.