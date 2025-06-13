Registration now open for 10th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash HS tennis tournament

The Snohomish Summer Smash presented by EvergreenHealth Monroe, a four-day tournament for high school players ages 14-18, returns to the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts July 17-20. Registration is $40 for singles players and $60 for doubles and mixed-doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs.

The Summer Smash started in 2015 as an opportunity for high school players who weren’t competing in USTA tournaments, giving them competition in a fun environment; that first year, 48 players took part. Lack of opportunities to play after the pandemic created more demand, and by last year, a record 185 players from high schools stretching from Vancouver, Washington to Vancouver Island battled it out on the courts, making the Summer Smash one of the largest non-USTA tournaments in the state.

Registration deadline for the Summer Smash is July 8. Players interested in participating can go to snohomishsummersmash.com for more information.