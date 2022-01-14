Regular service for Community Transit, Sound Transit service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Community Transit service and Sound Transit buses to and from Snohomish County will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday Jan. 17.

  • All Community Transit bus service: Regular schedule
  • Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Regular schedule
  • Sounder Train: Regular schedule
  • Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed

Route schedules are available at www.communitytransit.org/Schedules.

 

