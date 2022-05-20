Rehearsals start this fall for Northwest Girlchoir   

For girls and young women who love to sing, Northwest Girlchoir has openings for new singers entering grades 1-12 this fall. Learn musicianship, vocal technique and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.

During the span of almost five decades, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of girls and young women to lift their voices in chorus with others. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Grades 1-4: Online registration will open in late June for girls entering grades 1-4 to join Prep Choir or Fresca. Members learn music as they prepare for mainstage concerts. Sign up online to be notified at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/1-4choirs when enrollment opens.

Grades 5-12: Sign up to be notified for an audition time taking place in late spring and summer to join one of Northwest Girlchoir’s progressive-level choirs this fall. Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/5-12choirs.

Scholarships: Financial aid is available for every choir level. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.

June Concert: Interested in what Northwest Girlchoir is all about? Come hear all the choirs (grades 1-12) perform the last concert of Northwest Girlchoir’s 49th Season “Because We’re Happy!” taking place at Everett Civic Auditorium on Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Visit www.northwestgirlchoir.org/because-were-happy for more information.