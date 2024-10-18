REI announces relocated Lynnwood store will open in spring 2025

REI Co-op said Friday that its Lynnwood store – now in Alderwood Mall – will be relocated to Alderwood Parkway Plaza Shopping Center (next to Nordstrom Rack) in spring 2025. The new location used to be Dick’s Sporting Goods and has more than 39,000 square feet of space. REI has already signed a 10-year lease at that location.

REI has been at its Alderwood Mall location since 2004. Interested employees who work at the Alderwood Mall location will move to the Alderwood Parkway location, the company said in a news release.

The country’s largest consumer co-op, which is headquartered near Seattle, REI also announced Friday that it will open new stores or relocate existing stores in 2025 and 2026. Locations include Amherst, New York, Carlsbad, California (moving from Encinitas) and Chico and Elk Grove, California in 2025 and Prosper, Texas and St. George, Utah in 2026. By the end of 2024, the co-op will have opened 10 stores and expanded its San Diego location, REI said.

“Our store employees are the heart of the co-op, and they welcome everyone to experience our product expertise, resources and inspiration in support of an active lifestyle,” said REI Vice President of Stores Mary-Farrell Tarbox. “Cities that will have new stores represent communities that serve as a gateway to some of the country’s most incredible natural places and where our members currently live or destinations where they love to play outside.”